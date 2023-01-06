Florence Marie Clayton
KILGORE, TX — Funeral services for Florence Clayton will be held on Jan. 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. at New Birth Fellowship in Kilgore. Burial at Kilgore Memorial Gardens. Viewing at funeral home via walk-up or drive thru on Jan. 6 from 2 to 7 p.m. Florence was born Mar. 6, 1939 and died Dec. 18, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.