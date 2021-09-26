Florinda Kay Pendarvis
ORE CITY — Graveside service for Mrs. Florinda Kay Pendarvis, 60, of Ore City, Texas is scheduled for 11:30 AM, Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Coffeeville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana, Texas.
