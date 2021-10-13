Floyd Eben Brown
LINDEN — Visitation is Wed. Oct. 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be Thursday, October 14 at 2:00 pm at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home followed by interment at Caves Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden.
Floyd Brown was born Aug. 23, 1947 and passed away Oct. 7, 2021.
