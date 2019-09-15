LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Frances Ann (Davis) McGrede, 76, of Longview, 10 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Spring Hill First Baptist Church. Interment, Memory Park in Longview. Arrangements by The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. McGrede was born March 5, 1943, in Carthage, and died September 13, 2019.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Frances Ann (Davis) McGrede, 76, of Longview, 10 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Spring Hill First Baptist Church. Interment, Memory Park in Longview. Arrangements by The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. McGrede was born March 5, 1943, in Carthage, and died September 13, 2019.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 43-acre estate of late Pilgrim's Pride founder Bo Pilgrim headed for auction
- Gregg County grand jury indictment charges man with sex assault of child
- President George W. Bush to speak in Longview in December to kick off new East Texas series
- Tatum ISD parents say hair rules in dress code discriminate
- Hallsville man dies in crash after leading DPS on chase
- Church leaders clear $1.2M in medical debt for Gregg, 3 other counties
- 7 high school students to compete in Miss Gregg County Pageant
- Business Beat: GymBox sells Longview site to Planet Fitness
- Proposal headed to Longview commission aims to seal Starbucks deal
- ET Football: PREVIEW: Lobos, Lions collide in national spotlight
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.