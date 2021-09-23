Frances Jeanette Roper Taylor
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Frances Jeanette Roper Taylor, 85, of Henderson, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Hopewell Cemetery. Interment will follow. Mrs. Taylor passed from this life on September 20, 2021. She was born August 24, 1936.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.