Frances Sumerlin
PLANO — Funeral service for Mrs. Frances RoseMarie Sumerlin, 91 of Plano will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Walker officiating. A time of visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Panola Mt. Zion Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
