Francisco Javier “Chess” Serrano
WINONA — Francisco Javier “Chess” Serrano was called home to be with our Lord on October 18th, 2021 at the age of 36. He was born on January 3, 1985 in Mexico City, Mexico to Javier and Maria Serrano.
A viewing will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater from 4 to 8pm on October 22nd, 2021.
