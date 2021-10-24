Francisco Solorzano V
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Francisco Solorzano V of Longview died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Longview. He was born Oct. 4, 1960 in Mexico. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 from 5-7:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home with a rosary reading at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Matthews Catholic Church. Burial at Memory Park Cemetery.
