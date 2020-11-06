HOUSTON— Graveside services are scheduled for Frank Otto Prochaska, Jr., 82, of Houston, 4 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Danville Cemetery. Interment, Danville Cemetery in Kilgore. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mr. Prochaska, Jr. was born June 22, 1938, in Houston, and died October 26, 2020.
Frank Otto Prochaska, Jr.
