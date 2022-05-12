Frankie Speech
LONGVIEW — Graveside service for Frankie E. Speech, 56, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Perry Clay Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, May 13, 2022, 1 -6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Speech was born July 22, 1965 in Longview, and died May 5, 2022.
