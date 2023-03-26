Fred Joseph Jacobs Jr
HALLSVILLE — Joe Jacobs, 87 of Hallsville, passed away on March 19, 2023. A memorial service will be held on March 28, 2023 at 2pm at the First Methodist Church in Hallsville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
