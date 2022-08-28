Fred L. Ritchey, Sr.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mr. Ritchey will be 2PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website at www.raderfh.com. He was born February 5, 1939 in Lockney, Texas and passed away August 25, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.