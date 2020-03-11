CARTHAGE — Graveside services are scheduled for Fred Wimberly, 85, of Carthage 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Reeves McMillan Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Wimberly was born September 26, 1934, and died March 9, 2020.
Fred Wimberly
