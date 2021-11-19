Freddie “Bubba” Lee Wallace Sr.
GLADEWATER, TX — Celebration service for Freddie will be Saturday at 11:am at Rising Star Church of God In Christ, Gladewater.
Burial Gladewater Memorial
A public viewing will be held today at Wilson Royalty Funeral Services from 12:noon until 5:pm.
Service by Wilson Royalty
