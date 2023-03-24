Fredrick Stafford
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services are scheduled for Mr. Fredrick Stafford, 58, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at New Hope Church of Christ. Interment, New Hope Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, March 24, 2023, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Stafford was born February 24, 1965 in Kilgore and died March 17, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.