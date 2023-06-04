Gail Will
BECKVILLE, TX — Sammie Gail Metcalf Will, 75, of Beckville, TX, passed away June 1, 2023. She was born August 9, 1947 in Marshall, Texas. Funeral service: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment: Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 6-8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
