Gale Rayland Myers
KILGORE — Gale Rayland Myers, 84, of Kilgore, TX., went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. He was born in Vivian, Louisiana. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Kilgore Cemetery.
