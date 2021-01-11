Garland Gibson
TYLER - Graveside services for Mr. Garland Gibson, 86, of Henderson, will be at 2 PM Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Ebenezer Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Gibson was born October 17, 1934 in Rusk County and passed away January 8, 2021.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow way! 1-2 inches of snow possible across East Texas Sunday, Monday
- East Texans in D.C. for pro-Trump protests call events peaceful
- COVID-19 vaccination plans in East Texas continue taking shape
- COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Monday in Longview now full
- Christus Good Shepherd breaks ground on cardiac center
- Starrville church pastor remembered for belief in prayer, other victims of shooting stable
- Longview ISD cancels classes Monday; more snow-related school closings, delays
- More COVID-19 vaccines coming to area; how to get them not always clear
- Longview pharmacies, Diagnostic Clinic to get COVID-19 vaccines
- Investigation leads to arrest of Marshall man on drug, gun charges
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.