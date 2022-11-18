Gary Deishler
BIG SANDY,TX — Service of celebration for Gary will be held at 2:pm Saturday at Wilson Royalty Funeral Service of Gladewater, TX
Gary went to be with his Lord on Saturday, November 12, 2022
A viewing will take place Saturday prior to service from 12: pm unto2:pm
Service By Wilson Royalty
