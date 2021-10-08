Gary Don Ford
LONGVIEW — Gary Don Ford, 58, of Longview passed away August 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wanda Ford Roberson, Royce Ford, and Cathy Helbig, and is survived by brother, Jared Jackson. Gary was a skilled chef, talented drummer, and generous person who will be missed by many. No services per request.
