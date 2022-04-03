Gary Don Shipp
SPRING BRANCH, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Gary Don Shipp, 69, of Spring Branch, formerly of Henderson, 10a.m., Mon., April 4, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gage Cemetery. Visitation, 3-5p.m., Sun., April 3, 2022 at the funeral home. Mr. Shipp passed away March 31, 2022 in Spring Branch. He was born on Dec. 21, 1952.
