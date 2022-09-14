Gary Donell Sanders
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for Gary Donell Sanders 65, of Longview, Texas will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at MD Funeral Home of Longview, Texas. Family hour will be prior to the service from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at MD Funeral Home. Mr. Sanders was born Aug. 3, 1957 in Henderson, Texas and passed away Aug. 21, 2022 in Longview, Texas
