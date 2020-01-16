OVERTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Gary Edward Clements, 63, of Overton, 10 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, 905 S. Commerce St.. Interment, Ebenezer Cemetery. Arrangements by Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mr. Clements was born April 14, 1956, in Overton, and died January 13, 2020.
Gary Edward Clements
