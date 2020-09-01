HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Gary Phillip Sims, 61, of Henderson, 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Waldrop Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Sims was born November 4, 1958, in Monroe, LA, and died August 26, 2020.
Gary Phillip Sims
