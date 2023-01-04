Gary Wayne Wright
MARSHALL, TX — Gary Wayne Wright, age 68, passed away in Marshall at his home on December 30, 2022. He was born on October 6, 1954 in Longview. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
