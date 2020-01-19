LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Gayle Alexander, of Longview, 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Rosewood Park. Interment, Rosewood Park. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Alexander was born April 17, 1941, and died January 17, 2020.
Gayle Alexander
