Gayle Thompson Bush
LONGVIEW — Funeral Service are scheduled for Pastor & Evanglist Gayle Bush ,65, of Longview, 11 am. Saturday, January 30,2021 at Mobberly Baptist Church. Interment, Jordan Valley Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday January 29,2021 at MD Funeral Home. Mrs. Bush was born November 19, 1955 and died January 16, 2021
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Property used by family business likely target of eminent domain by city of Longview
- Spring Hill ISD calls special meeting to discuss resignation of superintendent
- Christus Good Shepherd named Gregg County COVID-19 vaccine hub; clinic set for Saturday
- Longview hospital to receive 2,925 COVID-19 vaccines
- Gift of life: Gregg County sheriff's deputy to receive kidney from White Oak woman
- More COVID-19 vaccine appointments added at Gregg County hub
- Kilgore College library giving away thousands of books
- Christus Good Shepherd named COVID-19 vaccine hub; weekend clinics scheduled
- U.S. attorney for Eastern District of Texas resigns
- Pine Tree graduate designs U.S. Postal Service Love stamp
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.