WHITE OAK — Funeral services are scheduled for Gaylon Snider, 90, of White Oak, 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Interment, Lakeview Mausoleum. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Snider was born July 28, 1929, and died June 13, 2020.
Gaylon Snider
