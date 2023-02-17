Genaro Espinoza Vargas
MARSHALL — Genaro Espinoza Vargas, age 53, passed away on February 13, 2023. Mr. Vargas was born in Mexico on April 15, 1969. Visitation on Fri., 2/17/23, 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Sat., 2/18/23 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.