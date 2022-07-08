Gene Milstead
HENDERSON — Gene Milstead was born on July 13, 1938 and passed away on July 6, 2022. Services for Gene will be held Friday, July 8 at 2 pm in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson with a visitation to take place one hour prior to the service. A private family burial at Laneville Cemetery will take place at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.