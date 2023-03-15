Gene Powell
LONGVIEW — Gene Powell was born in Chicago, IL October 26, 1932 and passed away at home on March 13, 2023. Funeral services for Gene will be held Friday, March 17 at 2 pm in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with a visitation to start one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will follow at Rosewood Park.
