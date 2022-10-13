GENE TATUM
TATUM — Graveside services for Mr. Gene Tatum, 93, of Tatum, will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Tatum Cemtery. Visitation, 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the cemetery. Mr. Tatum passed from this life on October 12, 2022. He was born on November 23, 1928.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.