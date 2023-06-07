Genelle Kay Olson
KILGORE — Funeral services for Genelle Kay Olson, 92, of Minden, La, formerly of Kilgore will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home on Wednesday, one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Kilgore Cemetery. Obituary at www.raderfuneralhome.com
