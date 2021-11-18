Geneva Craycraft
MOUNT ENTERPRISE — Services for Mrs. Geneva Gibson Craycraft, 92, of Mount Enterprise, will be 11 am, Friday, November 19, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral home. Interment will follow at King Cemetery. Visitation, 10 am until service time on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the funeral home. Mrs. Craycraft passed away November 17, 2021. She was born June 25, 1929.
