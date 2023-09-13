Geneva Faye Falconer
LONGVIEW — Geneva Faye Falconer, 93, of Longview, passed away on September 8, 2023. Geneva was born on February 2, 1930, in Joaquin, Texas, to Cyril and Mamie Powell. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 16, at 2pm, at Grace Hill Cemetery in Longview. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
