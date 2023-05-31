George Brenzovich
CARTHAGE, TX — George Tuure Brenzovich, 76, of Long Branch, TX, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home in Long Branch. He was born on October 28, 1946, in Fredricktown, PA. Funeral service: 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. A time of visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home on prior to the service.
