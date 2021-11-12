George Lawrence Miller Jr.
HENDERSON — Funeral Services for Mr. George Lawrence Miller Jr., age 58 of Henderson will be Saturday November 13, 2021 at 11:00 am at Southern Funeral Home Chapel. Internment will be at Union Grove Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Southern Funeral Home, Henderson,Texas.
Funeral services are under the direction of Southern Funeral Home, Henderson,Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.