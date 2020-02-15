LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for George Lloyd Verga, 95, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel. Memorial Service at noon at Alpine Church of Christ. Interment, Rosewood Park. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, February 14, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Verga was born February 11, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio, and died February 11, 2020.
