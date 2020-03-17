LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for George “Ron” Welch, 73, of Hallsville, 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Hallsville City Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Welch was born January 25, 1947, in Longview, and died March 15, 2020.
George “Ron” Welch
