Georgia Battles
HENDERSON — Georgia Battles was born August 16, 1930 and passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2022. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson, TX. Graveside services will follow on Wednesday, November 9 at 1 pm at White Rock Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
