Georgie Ann Glaser
HENDERSON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Georgie Ann Glaser, 79, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 4:00 p.m. on Sat. at St. Monica’s Cemetery in Cameron, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Frid., Feb.17, at the funeral home with a rosary to be held at 7:00 p.m.
