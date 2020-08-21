LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Geranima Gerrell Walton, 45, of Garland, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Post Oak Union Cemetery. Arrangements by MD Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Walton was born July 21, 1975, in Longview, and died August 7, 2020.
Geranima Gerrell Walton
