Gerone Horace Holmes Sr.
GLADEWATER,TX — A service of celebration for retired Longview fire fighter Gerone will be held Saturday at 2:pm at First Baptist Church of Gladewater.
Burial will follow in Gladewater Memorial Park.
Viewing will be today at Wilson Royalty Funeral Services from 5:pm till 8:pm
