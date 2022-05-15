Gerry Burks
HENDERSON, TEXAS — Graveside services for Gerry Burks, 65, of Henderson will be 10 am Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Strong Cemetery. She was born April 16, 1957 in Groesbeck, Texas and she passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 in Henderson, Texas. Visitation with the family will be on Monday, May 16th from 5 to 7 pm at Rader Funeral Home-Henderson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.