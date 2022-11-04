Gladys Gray McRae
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Gladys McRae, 96, of Henderson will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery. Visitation, 6-8 p.m., Fri., Nov. 4, 2022, at the funeral home. Mrs. McRae passed away November 2, 2022. She was born March 21, 1926.
