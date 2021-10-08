Gladys Mayo
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for Ms. Gladys Mayo born in Scottsville, TX on August 15th, 1930 VISITATION Friday Oct. 8 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday Oct. 9 12:00 PM Hughes Chapel CME 307 Avenue B Longview, TX. Services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, Tx.
