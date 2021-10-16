Glen Wayne Woodmansee Jr.
KILGORE — Services for G.W. Woodmansee, 81, of Kilgore, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Forest Home Baptist Church, under the direction of Rader Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 until 7.
