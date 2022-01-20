Glenn Ray Riddle
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mr. Glenn Ray Riddle, 72, of Henderson, will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Youngblood Cemetery. Interment will follow. Visitation will be from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 22, at the funeral home. Mr. Riddle passed away January 17, 2022. He was born Oct. 31, 1949.
