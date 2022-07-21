Glinda Ann Hardy Wofford
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for Glinda Ann Wofford born August 9, 1968, in Longview Tx. will be Sat. July 23, 10: AM Bethel Baptist Church 323 Court St Longview, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, Tx. A full obituary is available at www.rosewoodcares.com.
