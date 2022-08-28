Gloria Annette Warren
HOLLY LAKE RANCH — Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Annette Warren, 73, of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Deadwood Cemetery Pavilion with Dr. David Warren officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
